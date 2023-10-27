The PSNI are working to locate a man jailed for offences including robbery and kidnapping who has escaped from the custody of prison officers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sean Tate, who is 47, is currently unlawfully at large.

Tate, who was serving a six-year custodial sentence for a number of offences including robbery, kidnapping and possession of an offensive weapon to cause an indictable offence, was in the custody of prison officers at a property in the Antrim Road area of north Belfast on Friday, October 27.

He made off along the Salisbury Avenue area shortly before 11.40am.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are working to locate 47 year old Sean Tate, who is currently unlawfully at large. Picture: Released by PSNI

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is described as wearing grey and blue trainers with a fluorescent swoosh, navy blue jeans, grey fleece and black polo shirt.

Police are appealing to anyone who has seen Sean Tate, or who knows of his whereabouts not to approach him but to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 656 27/10/23.

Police would also appeal directly to him directly to hand himself in.