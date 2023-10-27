Register
Sean Tate: police search for kidnapper and robber who is unlawfully at large

The PSNI are working to locate a man jailed for offences including robbery and kidnapping who has escaped from the custody of prison officers.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Oct 2023, 00:01 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 00:06 BST
Sean Tate, who is 47, is currently unlawfully at large.

Tate, who was serving a six-year custodial sentence for a number of offences including robbery, kidnapping and possession of an offensive weapon to cause an indictable offence, was in the custody of prison officers at a property in the Antrim Road area of north Belfast on Friday, October 27.

He made off along the Salisbury Avenue area shortly before 11.40am.

Police are working to locate 47 year old Sean Tate, who is currently unlawfully at large. Picture: Released by PSNI
Police are working to locate 47 year old Sean Tate, who is currently unlawfully at large. Picture: Released by PSNI
He is described as wearing grey and blue trainers with a fluorescent swoosh, navy blue jeans, grey fleece and black polo shirt.

Police are appealing to anyone who has seen Sean Tate, or who knows of his whereabouts not to approach him but to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 656 27/10/23.

Police would also appeal directly to him directly to hand himself in.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous.