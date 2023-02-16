In a first for the local Carrickfergus club, Aware was appointed as its charity race partner in an effort to raise awareness of mental health and demonstrate the link between running and how it can positively impact on improved mental wellbeing.
Race director, Andy Smyth said: “We are delighted to make this donation to Aware who are working hard to make a positive difference to support more people overcome depression and help change lives.
"It was great to see the return of Storming the Castle 10K in 2022 after a two -year absence due to Covid.
"Seapark AC takes great pride in all the benefits it offers in showcasing the town, while encouraging more people to get active and enjoy a fantastic day out. Now those who took part will know they have also helped to support local charity Aware too.
In addition to Aware, donations from Seapark AC were also given to the Gateway Senior Club in Carrickfergus, supporting adults with learning difficulties, the Vineyard Church who provide post-race refreshments and the Model Primary School. All of these organisations helped ensure the overall success of the event.
Storming the Castle 10k road race will return this year on Sunday, August 20. Details are now available at www.seaparkac.com with registration due to open soon. For more information follow on Facebook Storming the Castle, #STC10K.