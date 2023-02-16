Seapark AC has presented a cheque to Aware for £550 after partnering with the charity for last year’s Storming the Castle 10k Road Race in Carrickfergus.

In a first for the local Carrickfergus club, Aware was appointed as its charity race partner in an effort to raise awareness of mental health and demonstrate the link between running and how it can positively impact on improved mental wellbeing.

Race director, Andy Smyth said: “We are delighted to make this donation to Aware who are working hard to make a positive difference to support more people overcome depression and help change lives.

"It was great to see the return of Storming the Castle 10K in 2022 after a two -year absence due to Covid.

Seapark’s Andy Smyth Race Director, Storming the Castle and members of the committee from Seapark AC, presented a cheque for £550 to Lesley Wright, Community and Events Officer, Aware from the proceeds of last year’s Storming the Castle 10K Road Race in Carrickfergus. Pictured front, from left: Laura Laverty, Seapark AC; Lesley Wright, Aware; Andy Smyth, Seapark AC. Back, from left: Justine Eagleson, Jamie Stronge, Bobbie Irvine, all Seapark AC.

"Seapark AC takes great pride in all the benefits it offers in showcasing the town, while encouraging more people to get active and enjoy a fantastic day out. Now those who took part will know they have also helped to support local charity Aware too.

In addition to Aware, donations from Seapark AC were also given to the Gateway Senior Club in Carrickfergus, supporting adults with learning difficulties, the Vineyard Church who provide post-race refreshments and the Model Primary School. All of these organisations helped ensure the overall success of the event.

