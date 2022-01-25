Search on for Mid Ulster’s community heroes

Members of the public are encouraged to submit their nominations by 14 February 2022 to show their support to those who contribute to making Northern Ireland a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable place to live.

The awards are open to individuals, schools and community groups that undertake volunteer activities to tackle litter, improve shared spaces and help reduce the impact of climate change. Nominations are also open to businesses if they are registered through the Adopt a Spot programme. You can nominate yourself, your group or others who you think are going above and beyond to make a difference.

There will be various categories to reflect the diverse range of work carried out by community volunteers including ‘Connecting Communities,’ ‘Biodiversity Champion,’ the ‘Adopt a Spot’ Award sponsored by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, and a ‘Spirit of Live Here Love Here’ Award sponsored by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean saod: “We would encourage people across Mid Ulster to support our dedicated litter pickers and other environmental heroes by submitting their nominations for the Live Here Love Here Community Awards event by 14th February 2022.

“We work closely with Live Here Love Here and are delighted to see how many of our residents have engaged with their programmes. Their work plays a significant part in helping us to achieve our goal of improving our local environmental quality.”