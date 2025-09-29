Second Para Swimming World Championships Medal for Feeny's Dearbhaile

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Sep 2025, 11:33 BST
She’s done it again!

Causeway Coast and Glens swimmer Dearbhaile Brady claimed her first medal in the Para Swimming World Championships in Singapore on Thursday, September 25, taking bronze in S6 50m Freestyle final.

Most Popular

But the Limavady Swimming Club member wasn’t finished there – she added to her bronze medal from earlier in the week with a stunning silver in the S6 50m Butterfly on Saturday, September 27.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking after her race, Dearbhaile said: “It was really, really exciting. It’s been really good this year and to come out with a medal again it’s really nice. I’m really happy with it.”

Dearhbhaile Brady added to her bronze medal from earlier in the week with a stunning silver in the S6 50m Butterfly. CREDIT PARALYMPICS IRELANDplaceholder image
Dearhbhaile Brady added to her bronze medal from earlier in the week with a stunning silver in the S6 50m Butterfly. CREDIT PARALYMPICS IRELAND

Adding that she would not have believed she would be flying home with two World Championship medals, Dearbhaile said: "It’s been such a long season, I’ve had highs and lows and I just said ‘just do what you can’. I’m really happy with how I came out this year.”

Related topics:Causeway Coast
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice