Second Para Swimming World Championships Medal for Feeny's Dearbhaile
Causeway Coast and Glens swimmer Dearbhaile Brady claimed her first medal in the Para Swimming World Championships in Singapore on Thursday, September 25, taking bronze in S6 50m Freestyle final.
But the Limavady Swimming Club member wasn’t finished there – she added to her bronze medal from earlier in the week with a stunning silver in the S6 50m Butterfly on Saturday, September 27.
Speaking after her race, Dearbhaile said: “It was really, really exciting. It’s been really good this year and to come out with a medal again it’s really nice. I’m really happy with it.”
Adding that she would not have believed she would be flying home with two World Championship medals, Dearbhaile said: "It’s been such a long season, I’ve had highs and lows and I just said ‘just do what you can’. I’m really happy with how I came out this year.”