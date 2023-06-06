Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement

Second victim of fatal road collision in Crumlin named as Matthew Anderson

Police have confirmed a second man has sadly passed away following a traffic collision in Co Antrim last week.
By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Jun 2023, 22:44 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 22:44 BST

He has been named as Matthew Anderson from the Lisburn area.

The two-vehicle crash took place on the Moira Road, Crumlin on Wednesday, May 31.

Detective Sergeant McIvor from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at around 7.15am of a collision involving a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Scenic.

Most Popular
Police at the the Moira Road, Crumlin, on Wednesday, May 31 following the two-vehicle road traffic collision. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerPolice at the the Moira Road, Crumlin, on Wednesday, May 31 following the two-vehicle road traffic collision. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Police at the the Moira Road, Crumlin, on Wednesday, May 31 following the two-vehicle road traffic collision. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NIAS and NIFRS.

"A 74-year-old man, previously named as Robert Laverty from the Belfast area, died at the scene.

"A second man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, but has since died. He has been named as 28-year-old Matthew Anderson from the Lisburn area.

Read More
Crumlin traffic collision: Robert Laverty named as victim of road tragedy

"Our investigation is ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who was travelling in the area at around this time, and who may have dashcam footage or any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 266 of 31/05/23.”

Related topics:McIvorLisburnPolice