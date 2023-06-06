Police have confirmed a second man has sadly passed away following a traffic collision in Co Antrim last week.

He has been named as Matthew Anderson from the Lisburn area.

The two-vehicle crash took place on the Moira Road, Crumlin on Wednesday, May 31.

Detective Sergeant McIvor from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at around 7.15am of a collision involving a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Scenic.

Police at the the Moira Road, Crumlin, on Wednesday, May 31 following the two-vehicle road traffic collision. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NIAS and NIFRS.

"A 74-year-old man, previously named as Robert Laverty from the Belfast area, died at the scene.

"A second man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, but has since died. He has been named as 28-year-old Matthew Anderson from the Lisburn area.

