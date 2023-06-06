He has been named as Matthew Anderson from the Lisburn area.
The two-vehicle crash took place on the Moira Road, Crumlin on Wednesday, May 31.
Detective Sergeant McIvor from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at around 7.15am of a collision involving a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Scenic.
"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NIAS and NIFRS.
"A 74-year-old man, previously named as Robert Laverty from the Belfast area, died at the scene.
"A second man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, but has since died. He has been named as 28-year-old Matthew Anderson from the Lisburn area.
"Our investigation is ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who was travelling in the area at around this time, and who may have dashcam footage or any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 266 of 31/05/23.”