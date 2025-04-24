See 17th century Carrickfergus rendered in fabulous detail through Minecraft

By Helena McManus
Published 24th Apr 2025, 16:44 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 16:50 BST
Seventeenth century Carrickfergus has been brought to life in digital form through the hugely popular video game Minecraft – and it’s available for fans to download themselves.

Carrickfergus Museum originally developed the project along with STEMaware in 2016, using historical maps and documents to recreate the town as it was in the mid-1600s.

With millions of Minecraft users worldwide, it aimed to tap into an opportunity to create exciting new learning experiences for younger audiences.

Initially available for visitors to explore on a standalone PC at the Museum, the Minecraft Education Edition rendering of the town can now be downloaded through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s website.

The project used historical maps and documents to recreate the town in the mid-1600s. Image: Carrickfergus Museum
The project used historical maps and documents to recreate the town in the mid-1600s. Image: Carrickfergus Museum

It will allow fans to explore the 17th century town for themselves and discover more about Carrickfergus’s historic town walls and striking historical buildings, including the magnificent home of Sir Arthur Chichester, Joymount Palace, which stood on the site of the present Town Hall.

