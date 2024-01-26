Register
Seed Library Club in Garvagh is blossoming with success

We’ve all probably borrowed a book from the local library at some point in our lives...
By Una Culkin
Published 26th Jan 2024, 10:53 GMT
Perhaps you’ve even used the local library to borrow videos, CDs and DVDs over the years but have you ever used your local library to borrow...seeds?

Well that’s exactly what you can do at Garvagh Library which has recently hosted their first monthly Seed Library Club of the year.

Gardeners are encouraged to borrow seeds from the library at planting time and then, at the end of the growing season, save seeds from the plants and return some of them to the library. The aim of seed libraries is to develop a cycle of ‘Borrow, Grow and Donate’ in the local community.

Garvagh Library was delighted to host the first monthly Seed Library Club of the year recently. Credit Libraries NI

In a post on social media, Garvagh Library said: “Thank you to everyone who attended and to Conor O’Kane from Social Farms and Gardens for delivering another fantastic session.”

The next meeting will take place on Thursday, February 29 at 2pm.

