Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Perhaps you’ve even used the local library to borrow videos, CDs and DVDs over the years but have you ever used your local library to borrow...seeds?

Well that’s exactly what you can do at Garvagh Library which has recently hosted their first monthly Seed Library Club of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gardeners are encouraged to borrow seeds from the library at planting time and then, at the end of the growing season, save seeds from the plants and return some of them to the library. The aim of seed libraries is to develop a cycle of ‘Borrow, Grow and Donate’ in the local community.

Garvagh Library was delighted to host the first monthly Seed Library Club of the year recently. Credit Libraries NI

In a post on social media, Garvagh Library said: “Thank you to everyone who attended and to Conor O’Kane from Social Farms and Gardens for delivering another fantastic session.”