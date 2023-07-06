Oh baby – a family music festival at Glenarm Castle is on the look out for ‘turbo tots’ as it introduces a Diaper Derby into the fun-filled weekend!

Camp Dalfest which returns to Glenarm Castle on July 15 and 16 has introduced some very spirited competitions this year including the 'Space Hopper' challenge and the 'Husband Calling Championships' where contestants will put their partner-calling vocal chords and skills to the test.

The hilarious Diaper Derby is sure to be a huge attraction that promises to leave visitors in stitches of laughter.

The organisers said: “Attention all parents with turbo tots! Randox Presents Camp Dalfest is back at Glenarm Castle on July 15 and 16 with a diaper-filled spectacle that promises to leave visitors in stitches of laughter and oohs and ahhs.

Camp Dalfest has introduced some very spirited competitions this year, including the 'Space Hopper' challenge, 'Diaper Derby' challenge where speedy-crawlers will enter to crawl to the finish line to win a family prize to Glenarm's Christmas Experience and the 'Husband Calling Championships' where contestants will put their partner-calling vocal chords and skills to the test. Credit Rising PR

"Brace yourselves for the Diaper Derby as little speedsters will be put to the ultimate crawling challenge!”

Even with star-studded headliners Sam Ryder, The Vamps, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Blue, Scouting for Girls and KT Tunstall taking to the main stage, it’s all about the babies stealing the show with the cutest and quickest crawlers set to race in a chaotic dash towards the finish line.

Only the ‘crème de la crawl’ will emerge victorious, and the grand prize is absolutely worth the crawl-induced chaos. The winning turbo tot will be awarded an unforgettable family pass to this year's legendary Glenarm Castle Christmas Experience.

To maintain a fair playing field, Randox Presents Camp Dalfest has one strict rule for the Diaper Derby competition: your child MUST only be able to crawl. Turbo tots trying to cheat by sneakily walking or wiggling their way to the finish line will be disqualified.

Organiser Nigel Campbell said: “I can say this is our best roster of acts since the festival started which can be enjoyed by young and old.

"We pride ourselves in hosting a family focussed event and would like to encourage families to come along and enjoy a weekend break at this spectacular setting with lots to see and do for all the family, where the breath-taking scenery and open spaces complements this quality festival.”