Seisiún Mór charity night in Seamus Heaney Homeplace a huge success
A successful Seisiún Mór charity event, organised by the Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry, took place on Saturday in Seamus Heaney HomePlace.
There was music and dance from Ballinascreen Traditional Music Group, Newbridge CCE and the Crawley Family, the Groogan School of Irish Dancing, the Smith School of Irish Dancing, and others. It also included the story and music of famous Ballinascreen Harpist and Harp maker Cormac ÓCeallaigh. Proceeds go to STEPS Mental Health, Causeway and Mid Ulster Women’s Aid and Tourette’s Support NI.
