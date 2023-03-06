Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Pictured at the Seisiún Mór charity event organised by Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry.
Pictured at the Seisiún Mór charity event organised by Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry.
Pictured at the Seisiún Mór charity event organised by Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry.

Seisiún Mór charity night in Seamus Heaney Homeplace a huge success

A successful Seisiún Mór charity event, organised by the Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry, took place on Saturday in Seamus Heaney HomePlace.

By Stanley Campbell
3 hours ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 12:39pm

There was music and dance from Ballinascreen Traditional Music Group, Newbridge CCE and the Crawley Family, the Groogan School of Irish Dancing, the Smith School of Irish Dancing, and others. It also included the story and music of famous Ballinascreen Harpist and Harp maker Cormac ÓCeallaigh. Proceeds go to STEPS Mental Health, Causeway and Mid Ulster Women’s Aid and Tourette’s Support NI.

1. A smile for the camera!

The Seisiún Mór charity event was well supported.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

2. A fantastic night was had by all

Pictured at the Seisiún Mór charity event in Seamus Heaney Homeplace on Saturday night.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

3. Enjoying the charity event

Guests who attended the successful Seisiún Mór charity event.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

4. DSCF0503.jpg

Enjoying the evening at the Seisiún Mór charity event.

Photo: Enjoying the evening in Seamus Heaney Homeplace

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Mid Ulster District CouncilSeamus Heaney