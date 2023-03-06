There was music and dance from Ballinascreen Traditional Music Group, Newbridge CCE and the Crawley Family, the Groogan School of Irish Dancing, the Smith School of Irish Dancing, and others. It also included the story and music of famous Ballinascreen Harpist and Harp maker Cormac ÓCeallaigh. Proceeds go to STEPS Mental Health, Causeway and Mid Ulster Women’s Aid and Tourette’s Support NI.