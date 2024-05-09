Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A BANBRIDGE businesswoman has been recognised as being one of the brightest and best entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland.

Sinéad Lunny, of Vocalis Public Speaking, won the Self-Employed/Freelancer Award at the FSB’s Celebrating Small Business Awards 2024.

Vocalis, based in Banbridge Enterprise Centre, delivers voice and communication training to corporate clients and individuals.

Sinéad will now compete for top honours at the UK grand final which is taking place at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens today (Thursday).

​Sinéad Lunny of Banbridge-based Vocalis Public Speaking with her FSB Self-Employed Award.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is the UK’s largest membership organisation for small businesses and the self-employed.

The Celebrating Small Business Awards help highlight the invaluable contributions made by these businesses to the UK economy and champions their journey as entrepreneurs.

Speaking about her award, Sinéad – who is also a qualified solicitor – said: “I am delighted to receive the Self-Employed Award.

“Being a sole trader can sometimes be stressful, and you can feel isolated, but FSB has supported me from the outset and have always been there with advice and assistance when I need it.

“I work tremendously hard to maintain high-quality services enabling me to build an amazing

portfolio of clients over the past seven years.

“The award gives me the platform to reach out to organisations that may not have heard of Vocalis Public Speaking and share what we do to gain further reach. Thank you for the recognition, FSB!”

Roisin McAliskey, FSB’s Development Manager, said: “Small businesses in Northern Ireland

employ more people than large businesses and the public sector combined, making up the

backbone of our economy.

“Despite their massive contribution, we so rarely celebrate the achievements of our small businesses, and so it was a pleasure to give our winners the recognition they deserve.

“The level of innovation and resilience on display was exceptional. Not only have these

entrepreneurs created something unique through their business, but their innovation and

resilience fuels employment.