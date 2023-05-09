Sell out shows: new date announced for another ‘Mrs Browne’s Nosey Neighbour’

The three-night comedy 'Mrs Browne's Nosey Neighbour' in aid of charity was a complete sell out and there are now plans to hold another show at the end of the month.

Mid Ulster Autism charity FACTS - Friends with Autism Coming Together for Support - benefited from the event which took place in Ballyronan Marina Centre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Another show will be held at the same venue on Saturday, May 27.

If you are interested in attending you better get on the ball as tickets are selling fast.

Hugo Duncan with members of the FACTS team at Mrs Browne's Nosey Neighbour.

It is a ticket only event and they are available by visiting Mrs Browne's Nosey Neighbour Facebook page.

Once again there will be 'mystery' guests dropping in to show there support for the event.

And remember the cast members are drawn from the Ballyronan, Loup, Magherafelt, Ballinascreen, Ballinderry, Cookstown, and Portglenone areas, and all have given up their free time to make this a fantastic show.

A spokesperson for FACTS said: “We were overwhelmed by the response. It was a sell out each night and we are very grateful to everyone who took the time to come along and support the event. Also the cast who put everything in to making it such a success and the special guests who came along and showed their support.

Queen of Country Philomena Begley singing at Mrs Browne's Nosey Neighbour.

"We decided after the show on Sunday night to put on another show for those who were disappointed in not getting a ticket for any of the other shows.”

So, if you missed it the first time round, here's your chance to see it. There's a late bar.

