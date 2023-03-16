Sell-out success for International Women’s Day event in Moy
The Ryandale Inn, Moy was the venue for the second event to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023 organised by Mid Ulster District Council.
By Stanley Campbell
On Wednesday night, the sold-out audience were treated to inspiring talks by business consultant and charity worker Claire O'Hanlon and Annette Kelly who runs the hugely successful Little Penny Thoughts social media platform.
Chairperson Córa Corry also took to the stage to welcome guests to the event, while Nichola Simpson from Causeway and Mid Ulster Women’s Aid spoke of the challenges facing the charity.
