Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
1 hour ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
3 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
4 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
4 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
4 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever
MC Carol Doey pictured with speaker Claire O'Hanlon, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Corá Corry, Nichola Simpson from Causeway and Mid Ulster Women's Aid and speaker Annette Kelly.
MC Carol Doey pictured with speaker Claire O'Hanlon, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Corá Corry, Nichola Simpson from Causeway and Mid Ulster Women's Aid and speaker Annette Kelly.
MC Carol Doey pictured with speaker Claire O'Hanlon, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Corá Corry, Nichola Simpson from Causeway and Mid Ulster Women's Aid and speaker Annette Kelly.

Sell-out success for International Women’s Day event in Moy

The Ryandale Inn, Moy was the venue for the second event to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023 organised by Mid Ulster District Council.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:03 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 12:23 GMT

On Wednesday night, the sold-out audience were treated to inspiring talks by business consultant and charity worker Claire O'Hanlon and Annette Kelly who runs the hugely successful Little Penny Thoughts social media platform.

Chairperson Córa Corry also took to the stage to welcome guests to the event, while Nichola Simpson from Causeway and Mid Ulster Women’s Aid spoke of the challenges facing the charity.

Ladies who enjoyed the evening at the Ryandale Inn on Wednesday evening

1. Celebrating International Women's Day

Ladies who enjoyed the evening at the Ryandale Inn on Wednesday evening Photo: National World

Ready to enjoy the second council-run event to celebrate International Women's Day 2023

2. Enjoying the evening

Ready to enjoy the second council-run event to celebrate International Women's Day 2023 Photo: Contributed

Friends come together to celebrate women at the Ryandale Inn

3. Friends attending the event

Friends come together to celebrate women at the Ryandale Inn Photo: Contributed

Ladies who enjoyed the evening at the Ryandale Inn on Wednesday evening.

4. Marking International Women's Day

Ladies who enjoyed the evening at the Ryandale Inn on Wednesday evening. Photo: Contributed

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Mid Ulster District Council