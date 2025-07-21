SERC students experience Canaries culture and college life

SERC students have returned from a study trip to Tenerife full of enthusiasm and appreciation for the experience it offered.

Eight students from Level 3 Business Studies courses at SERC Lisburn and Bangor Campuses, flew to Tenerife recently to study digital marketing at the International Academy in Tenerife, fully funded under the Turing Scheme.

All members of the group say they would recommend the trip to others, with students valuing the opportunity to improve communication and listening skills, as teamwork and co-operation. The SERC students were learning alongside a diverse set of classmates and also enjoyed Spanish cultural activities.

On returning home Lucy Davison (18), from Gilford, said: “I will be able to carry each skill I have gained - for example digital marketing skills and practice in interviews - into my future workplace, and to develop a full understanding of each of these aspects, which will support my future career.”

Fellow SERC student Ben Ferguson, also 18, from Carrowdore, added: “It has opened my eyes to the potential opportunities for work placements and internships. It has also improved my appreciation for other cultures through the friendships I have made with students from other countries.”

As well as attending classes at the International College, the SERC group made the most of opportunities whist they were in Tenerife by learning salsa dancing and traditional local cookery, playing mini golf and beach volleyball and enjoying a painting session.

The Turing Scheme contributes to the UK government’s commitment to a Global Britain by helping organisations such as SERC to enhance our existing international links and forge new relationships whilst supporting student mobility. The delivery partner for the Turing Scheme is the Department for Education (UK).

A total of 46 SERC students from Travel and Tourism, Culinary Arts, Business Studies, Sport, Animal Care and Science programmes have been benefitting from international work and study placements in the USA, Tenerife, Italy and South Africa this academic year.