Serious concern about the impact of the cost of living crisis on the people of Lisburn and Castlereagh

As the cost of living crisis continues with no signs of improvement on the horizon, help is at hand from Community Advice Lisburn & Castlereagh for anyone struggling to make ends meet.

Formerly known as Citizen’s Advice Bureau, Community Advice Lisburn & Castlereagh offers help and guidance to anyone who is facing difficult times.

The advice service, which is now under the umbrella of Advice NI, has been based at the Bridge Community Centre in Lisburn since it first opened its doors over 50 years ago in 1972.

The service is needed now more than ever, with manager Carol McCabe expressing concern that life is not getting any easier for people in the city as the cost of living crisis sees the prices of food, energy, and fuel continue to sky rocket.

Carol McCabe, Manager of Community Advice Lisburn & Castlereagh is concerned about the impact of the cost of living crisis on people in Lisburn and Castlereagh. Pic credit: Community Advice Lisburn & Castlereagh

Community Advice Lisburn & Castlereagh offers help with benefits, making sure people are receiving everything they are entitled to, completing benefit forms, as well as help with employment rights, and referrals to support services such as the local foodbank.

"I have been speaking to frontline advisors about the impact of the cost of living crisis on our clients,” explained Carol, who was an advisor herself for 14 years before becoming manager at the Lisburn centre.

"There has been a definite increase in the use of the local foodbank, with an increase of 167% over the last year.

"Foodbanks are bearing the brunt of things at the minute."

Carol revealed that people being referred by the service to the foodbank include single mothers, couples without children, single people, and those on low benefits.

"One man had to deal with an unexpected repair and that left him with no money until the next pay day,” Carol continued.

"Previously people would have had a contingency but that just isn’t the case now.

"We have also seen an increase in the number of single parents needing help, especially help with childcare costs.”Another concern for frontline advisors working in Lisburn is the cut to the government discretionary fund, which can provide short term help with essential costs.

"The budget is being cut from £40million to £20million,” explained Carol.

"That will have a massive impact on vulnerable clients who often see this as a lifeline.

"People who access the discretionary fund are in crisis and it is certainly a concern for us.”

If you struggling to make ends meet, Community Advice Lisburn & Castlereagh advisors are on hand to offer help, advice and guidance.

The service can be contacted by calling 028 92 662251 or emailing [email protected].

“We are not at the end of this crisis,” Carol added. “With the cost of energy, fuel, food, everything, people aren’t able to lift their heads above that.

"Things were bad during covid but when the government took the £20 universal credit top up away, which was a security blanket for a lot of people, I have seen that things have been getting out of control.

"There are no signs of improvement yet.