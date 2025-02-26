A service of thanksgiving has been held for Rev William Beattie, who sadly passed away earlier this month. Pic credit: Contributed by the Beattie Family

Tributes have been paid to former Dunmurry Free Presbyterian Minister, Lisburn Councillor, and DUP Deputy Leader, Rev William Beattie.

Rev Beattie passed away on Thursday February 13, with a service of thanksgiving for his life held at Martyrs Memorial Free Presbyterian Church on Wednesday February 19.

The prominent clergyman and politician is survived by his wife Sally, son and daughter-in-law Philip and Margaret Beattie, daughter and son-in-law Louise and William Eakin, and grandchildren Noah, Samuel, Kezia, and Abigail.

During the service, a number of ministers gave thanks for the life and dedication of Rev Beattie, with Rev Samuel Murray leading the service, Rev William McCrea paying a musical tribute, Rev Ian Brown preaching the sermon, and son Philip Beattie reading the eulogy and sharing many memories of his father.

William John Beattie was born in Ballymena on September 21, 1942 to Charles and Jean Beattie, the eldest of five children – Jennifer, Charlie, Ann, and Eunice.

He was born into a farming family and attended the Gospel Tabernacle in Ballymena, where James Kyle Paisley was the pastor.

In June 1951, Rev Beattie was saved, led to Christ by Ian Paisley’s mother.

By age 17, he began preaching at open-air meetings in Antrim Town Square and at local mission halls.

Rev William Beattie, who passed away on February 13, served as a Free Presbyterian Minister in Dunmurry, as well as a councillor in Lisburn, a Northern Ireland Assemblyman, and Deputy Leader of the DUP. Pic credit: Contributed by the Beattie Family

In 1963, he felt called to the ministry, spending two years in prayer about it. By 1965, he became a full-time ministry student and transitioned from the Ballymena congregation to Ravenhill Road in Belfast.

In 1965, he began preaching at Whiteabbey and Limavady churches and served as the student minister at Dunmurry Free Presbyterian Church. He was officially called to Dunmurry in March 1967, where he remained until his retirement in December 2005.

Rev Beattie's son Philip shared: "Dad’s focus was preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. In 1966, he took over Dr. Ian Paisley’s Ulster Hall rallies while Paisley was imprisoned, and he held many missions across Northern Ireland and beyond, with several churches being planted as a result.

"Dad married Mum, known as Bertha, on April 21, 1967 at Lurgan Baptist Church. They had three children: Samuel Paul, who passed away shortly after birth in 1971, Phillip in 1973, and Louise in 1978.

Rev William Beattie served as a Free Presbyterian Minister in Dunmurry, as well as a Lisburn Councillor, NI Assemblyman, and Deputy Leader of the DUP. Pic credit: Contributed by the Beattie Family

"Our Dad led Louise and I by example, he taught us God’s ways and word faithfully, gave us freedom to make our own decisions and trusted us to make the right decisions.

"When Mum took cancer, Dad and Louise cared faithfully for her, while I was at university. After Mum’s death in April 1996, Dad married Sally in May 1998.

"Dad and Sally were married for 27 years. During the last 3 years of Dad’s life, which he spent in the care home in Carrickfergus, he had Sally with him nearly every day."

As well as his service to the church, and love for his family, Philip also shared about his father's dedication to the political life of Northern Ireland.

"Dad had an active political career," Philip explained. "Following in his father’s political footsteps, he co-founded the Protestant Unionist Party with Ian Paisley in 1969, which became the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in 1971.

"He served as the PUP and DUP’s deputy leader from 1969 to 1980.

"Dad was also a member of Lisburn Council from 1977 to 2001, spending the last four years as an independent councillor. He served in the Northern Ireland Assembly for six years and the Northern Ireland Parliament for two years.

"Throughout his life, Dad was dedicated to his Lord, family, and public service, leaving a lasting legacy in both ministry and politics."

Rev Ian Brown also shared memories of Rev Beattie during his sermon, remembering: "When I came to this pulpit in 2013, I was delighted to see Rev. William Beattie sitting – and positively beaming – in the congregation.

“A familiar friend. An enthusiastic encourager. And from that time when, due to declining health, he was no longer able to attend the services, I have missed him hugely.

"Our friendship and fellowship through the Gospel goes back to at least 1987, the year when I was ordained to the Christian ministry.

"And over the course of those many years – even when dark and discouraging days came knocking on his door (and sometimes they did) – I have heard Rev. Beattie utter a phrase that became so characteristic of his response to all difficult circumstances … ‘Hallelujah anyway!’

"The enthusiasm he had for, and excitement in, doing the work of the Lord was infectious.

"Rev. William Beattie was always ‘a man with a plan.’ Nothing brought him satisfaction like pulling off a project for the benefit of the work of the Lord.

"Rev. Beattie loved this Book of God – loved to read it, study it, live it, preach it.

"When he was converted to Christ, he was keen to tell the story of his salvation everywhere."

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, paid tribute to Rev Beattie for his dedication to public service during his time as a councillor in Lisburn.

"William began to represent his area at the Northern Ireland Assembly for a few years from 1973," said Mr Dickson.

“The residents of Lisburn North voted him onto the council in 1977 where he remained as a representative until mid-2001.

"Throughout his time on the council, William served on various committees including Planning, Corporate Services, Economic Development & Marketing, Health and Police Liaison Committees.

“William served alongside some of our Freemen of Lisburn during his time including Jim Dillon MBE and the late Ivan Davis OBE, Seamus Close OBE and Charlie Poots.

“Faith was very important to William and he fulfilled his role as a minister to our community until the end of 2005.

“On behalf of the council, I would like to convey our deepest sympathies to William’s friends, family and colleagues at this time.”