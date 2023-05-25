Serving up a flavour of Ballyclare May Fair 2023 in 22 photos
Ballyclare has been buzzing during the week-long May Fair 2023 celebrations.
Published 25th May 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:57 BST
The headline sponsor for this year’s programme is the Ulster-Scots Agency with visitors enjoying events such as ‘Rhymes and Ructions’ with historian Jack McKinney, Highland dancing lessons and a cookery demonstration by chef Paula McIntyre. The Ulster-Scots tradition of hymn writing was the theme at Ballyclare Presbyterian Church. Meanwhile, a pet show and a sausage dog parade were popular with animal lovers.
Here’s a selection of photos from the events.
