Smiles all around as pupils learn more about Ulster-Scots heritage.Smiles all around as pupils learn more about Ulster-Scots heritage.
Smiles all around as pupils learn more about Ulster-Scots heritage.

Serving up a flavour of Ballyclare May Fair 2023 in 22 photos

Ballyclare has been buzzing during the week-long May Fair 2023 celebrations.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th May 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:57 BST

The headline sponsor for this year’s programme is the Ulster-Scots Agency with visitors enjoying events such as ‘Rhymes and Ructions’ with historian Jack McKinney, Highland dancing lessons and a cookery demonstration by chef Paula McIntyre. The Ulster-Scots tradition of hymn writing was the theme at Ballyclare Presbyterian Church. Meanwhile, a pet show and a sausage dog parade were popular with animal lovers.

Here’s a selection of photos from the events.

' Luna' with Amanda, Johnny, Jack and Charlotte at the sausage dog parade.

May Fair

' Luna' with Amanda, Johnny, Jack and Charlotte at the sausage dog parade.

The Choir and Praise Band led the worship with well-known Ulster-Scots hymns

May Fair

The Choir and Praise Band led the worship with well-known Ulster-Scots hymns

Pupils from Fairview, Ballynure and Thompson primary schools join in the fun.

May Fair

Pupils from Fairview, Ballynure and Thompson primary schools join in the fun.

The Knockagh Singers perform some melodies during the 'Rhymes and Ructions' event.

May Fair

The Knockagh Singers perform some melodies during the 'Rhymes and Ructions' event.

