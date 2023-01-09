The work of Magherafelt-based firm Setanta Construction in an extraordinary engineering project at one of London’s most prestigious hotels is to be featured in a BBC Two series tonight (Monday, January 9).

The Mayfair Hotel Megabuild, which airs at 9pm, is a behind-the-scenes, three-part series about the renovation project of Claridge’s Hotel in Mayfair.

Beneath the surface of this exclusive hotel, filled with guests who enjoy the finer things in life, is a busy building site as construction takes place to add a five-storey basement at the bottom and 72 new rooms and suites spread over three new floors at the top.

Advertisement

Filmed over six years, this series follows the building team and the hotel staff as they try to complete the build with as little disruption as possible to the hotel's array of high-profile guests.

Setanta Construction manufactured large building components for the construction of a four-floor extension onto Claridge’s Hotel.

Advertisement

Tonight’s programme sees Setanta Construction make an appearance in this enthralling series about one of the most talked about construction and engineering feats.

Setanta manufactured large building components for the construction of a four-floor extension onto the prestigious hotel. These components were designed and completely constructed at the factory in Magherafelt before being delivered and installed onsite as a complete unit in the centre of London.

Advertisement

Led by company cirectors Mark and Niall Gribbin, Setanta Construction is making waves within the industry helping to reshape the way building is conducted, shifting many aspects of building activity away from traditional construction sites.

Mark Gribbin said: “As a local small business, we’re proud to have been involved in such a prestigious project for one of the most recognised hotel brands in the world.

Refurbishment work at the prestigious Claridge's Hotel in Mayfair, London.

"What would have taken several weeks to construct on-site only took a few hours to assemble and install, making significant time and cost efficiencies.

Advertisement

"We’ve no doubt the future potential of this type of off-site building will continue to be huge and will be a gamechanger in 2023 and beyond for Setanta and the construction industry in general.”

Advertisement