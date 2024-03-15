Seven great photos of 2024 Women in Business Awards recipients

More than 550 people filled Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel for the ceremony which brought together female entrepreneurs and businesswomen from all sectors. Sponsored by Virgin Media O2 Business, the awards drew more than 230 submissions, and on the night honoured 18 inspiring women and one outstanding business organisation.

The Business Woman of the Year 2024 award was presented to Vicky Davies, chief executive of Danske Bank, whose career in the banking sector spans two decades. Meanwhile, Ashleigh Averell, from Greenisland, was awarded the coveted prize of Young Businesswoman of the Year.

Lorraine Acheson, managing director, Women in Business, said: “Our 12th Awards ceremony was a room full of amazing talent as Women in Business continues to not only celebrate, but empower and inspire women to achieve their business ambitions. Congratulations to all of the 2024 winners and finalists, we wish you every success in your future endeavours.”

Here’s a selection of photographs featuring recipients from Ballymena, Banbridge, Carrickfergus, and Derry-Londonderry, Greenisland, Larne and Lisburn.

1 . Awards Ceremony Greenisland's Ashleigh Averell, managing director at ibrand, who was awarded Young Businesswoman of the Year, with Stephen McKeown from category sponsor Allstate NI and Anne Clydesdale, vice chair Women in Business board. Photo: Women in Business

2 . Awards Ceremony New to the ceremony for 2024 was the Outstanding Apprentice category awarded to Larne businesswoman Tammy Dodds, who in her role at Arup proved herself to be an extremely competent and conscientious apprentice engineer. Included are Derek Hynes from category sponsor NIE Networks and Anne Clydesdale, vice chair Women in Business board. Photo: Women in Business

3 . Awards Ceremony Carrick businesswoman Gillian McKee, owner of Giraffe Associations, who accepted the award for Best Green Business, Individual. Included are Tanya Matthews from award sponsor Version 1 and Lorraine Acheson, managing director, Women in Business. Photo: Women in Business