Seven Mid Ulster community groups get festive boost from National Lottery

Christmas has come early for seven community groups in the Mid Ulster area.

They have received funding as part of an announcement of £6.8million of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to 139 groups across Northern Ireland.

The National Lottery funding is being used to bring isolated people together in warm spaces, to support people struggling with the rising cost of living, and to improve the wellbeing of vulnerable people during the festive period.

Advertisement

One of the organisations receiving funding is Pomeroy Resource Ltd. They are using a £63,120 grant to run community activities in their centre for older people in the area.

Seven community groups in Mid Ulster to receive grants from the National Lottery.

Advertisement

The three-year project will help give older people the confidence to return to group activities and support them to improve the loneliness, fear and poor mental health they experienced due to the pandemic.

The project will also support vulnerable people in the community to cope with the challenges of rural isolation and the increased cost of living.

Advertisement

Saint Colemans Parish Community Group, based in Ardboe, has been awarded a £4,280 grant to complete renovations to their community hub.

This will provide a safe, warm and clean environment for the community to come together to take part in activities to improve their wellbeing.

Tirgan Community Association, based outside Moneymore, also received a £6,444 grant to install stage curtains, sound and lighting equipment in Tirgan Hall, so they can run events to bring people together and improve community spirit.

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes, including the Low Country Native Irish Honeybee Association, based in Coalisland.

Advertisement

They are using a £10,000 grant to refurbish and upgrade the cabin on their Apiary site, with running water and electricity.

The Sandholes Community Group, based outside Cookstown, has been awarded a £10,000 grant run activities, trips and training courses to help the local community reconnect following the pandemic and gain confidence to socialise in groups.

Advertisement

Also receiving funding is Bloomhill Rural Development Association. They are using a £9,970 grant to organise an indoor street party for residents of the village and surrounding area of Newmills, to bring people together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.