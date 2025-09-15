Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the Sub-Regional Stadia announcement has left Coleraine Football Club and the local community deeply disappointed.

The East Derry MLA said: “The disappointment felt by Coleraine Football Club and the local community at not being included in the Sub-Regional Stadia funding is very real; they are frustrated and angry.

“Coleraine has a clear and ambitious vision for the Showgrounds, including upgrading the main stand, improving training facilities, and creating spaces that can be used by the wider community for sports, events, and youth development.

“The club and local people know the positive impact that redevelopment of the Showgrounds could deliver, both for football and the wider community.

“It is vital that the announcement is fully scrutinised to ensure transparency and accountability underpin all decisions.

“Sinn Féin will continue to press for investment across all sporting codes and communities, including the long-overdue redevelopment of Casement Park.”