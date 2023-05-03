SGN Natural Gas urging members of public to remain vigilant against utility scammers

Members of public have been advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant against bogus callers following confirmation that a natural gas meter was tampered with at a home within the SGN Natural Gas network area recently.

Only qualified engineers from a gas network company are permitted to carry out work on a gas meter. Gas meters are extremely safe and have been relied upon for many years, however tampering with a gas meter can be extremely dangerous, and on rare occasions, carry the risk of explosion with the potential to cause fatalities.

It is vital that anyone working at utility apparatus is legitimately trained to do so and that their identification can be appropriately verified.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark Davidson, Head of Engineering at SGN Natural Gas confirmed the incident.

SGN Natural Gas is urging members of public to remain vigilant against utility scammers.

He explained: “Following a routine check of natural gas meters throughout our network area, we were informed that one of our meters had been tampered with. This is an unfortunate and extremely dangerous matter, as anyone working on a natural gas meter who is not affiliated with the distribution company or supplier is potentially putting lives at risk.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Quick Check 101 Scheme exists to provide reassurance to the public about callers to their door claiming to be from a utility company. The Scheme is operated by the PSNI in collaboration with the Utility Regulator and five energy network companies, SGN Natural Gas, firmus energy distribution, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks, Northern Ireland Water and Phoenix Energy Ltd.