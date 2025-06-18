Shamrock Tenors strike a chord after winning two regional Emmy Awards

Local band, the Shamrock Tenors, have won two Emmy Awards at a regional section of the Emmy Awards in the United States.

The show, titled Shamrock Tenors - Live From Belfast, was honoured by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

It was produced by local production company Walsh Entertainment for the American network PBS, with the TV awards ceremony held in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday night.

It was attended by Lisburn brothers Raymond and Jack Walsh, who along with performing in the band, run the production company.

The show won two categories, including best Overall Entertainment programme, for which the band – Raymond and Jack Walsh, Matthew Campbell, Jimmy Johnston and Tom Brandon – along with co-director Sam Kwan received statuettes, as well as Best Audio Production for Matthew and Jack. Raymond and Sam were also runners up in the Director of a Live or Recorded Live category.

It is still available to stream for free on the BBC iPlayer, after airing on BBC 2 on St Patrick’s Day in 2024 and 2025.

Raymond said: "We genuinely were just excited to attend the ceremony and be part of the whole evening but never imagined hearing, "and the Emmy goes to The Shamrock Tenors”, not once but twice. It really was a dream come true.”

Jack went on to say: "We made this TV special independently over countless hours and one million Whatsapp messages so for it now to be a multiple Emmy winning production is crazy."

Having just returned from their debut 28 city North American tour playing to thousands across the continent, the group also made a landmark appearance on NBC’s Today Show, America’s most-watched breakfast programme, live from the Rockefeller Center in New York on St Patrick's Day to over 10 million people.

The talented vocal group, known for their powerful harmonies and cross community message, brought a taste of home to millions of viewers across the United States, showcasing the best of Northern Irish music and culture.

This August they are set to embark on a two month tour of Australia, including a headline show in the Main Hall of the Sydney Opera House before heading back to the USA to perform a residency at the famous Kennedy Center in Washington DC.