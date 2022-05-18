Shane Todd, Nik Kershaw and Scouting For Girls to perform at Camp Dalfest

Camp Dalfest makes a welcome return to Glenarm Castle on July 16 and July 17 with a line-up that’s sure to excite everyone, including Brit Award winner Tom Odell, Scottish chart-topping singer Amy Macdonald, Spice Girls legend Melanie C, indie pop rocking trio Scouting For Girls, popstar and 1980’s heartthrob Nik Kershaw, television and radio personality Roman Kemp, Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn and many others.

Camp Dalfest is renowned for having something for everyone including numerous music and dance stages, fine food and drink, comedy, craft stalls and exhibitions, a varied programme of children’s entertainment and much much more.

Family and children are at the centre of the festival with a star studded line-up just for them including an official appearance from children’s TV superstars, Bluey and Bingo and for teens, an appearance from YouTube sensation and Blue Peter presenter, ADAM B.

The festival returns to Glenarm Castle on July 16 and July 17.

For those that love a good laugh, Northern Irish comedians Paddy Raff and Shane Todd will be making an appearance on the Main Stage throughout the weekend.

Festival organiser Nigel Campbell said: “This time last year we were unsure as to whether there would be a festival but on the eleventh hour we got the final go ahead.

“It was an incredible success and although we will continue to adopt measures to ensure the continued health and wellbeing of all attendees, it will be great to be back this year without restrictions or limits. We have worked tirelessly in putting together a fantastic line-up this year that can be enjoyed by all, young and old.

“We pride ourselves in hosting a family focussed event and with many choosing to stay closer to home this summer again due to the ongoing uncertainty with travel and living costs, we would like to encourage families to come along and enjoy a weekend break at this spectacular setting with lots to see and do for all the family and with plenty of outdoor space.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Cllr William McCaughey, added: “Camp Dalfest has rapidly grown to be a jewel in the crown of the events calendar in Mid and East Antrim – indeed Northern Ireland - and we as a council are delighted to be key supporters.

“The line- up for this year is brilliant yet again, and I commend the organisers for their ambition, their vision and their talent at staging such an incredible event along our world renowned Causeway Coastal Route.

“Our council really values major events such as Camp Dalfest due to the entertainment they provide for our residents and the significant economic boost they bring to our borough, and our hospitality, retail and tourism businesses.

“My advice would be to snap up your tickets nice and early to avoid disappointment and I wish everybody well ahead of what promises to be a superb, family friendly festival.”

Final release camping, weekend and day tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, May 20 via www.campdalfest.com