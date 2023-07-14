Police have asked for help from the public to help locate a missing person last seen at Craigavon Area Hospital.

A PSNI spokeperson said family, friends and police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of Shannon Bacon.

Shannon was last seen on Thursday, July 13 at Craigavon Area Hospital at around 12PM. She is known to frequent both Belfast and Portadown.

Shannon is described as being approximately 5’ 3” with shoulder length red hair and an eyebrow piercing. She was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit top, pink leggings and black trainers.

Shannon Bacon. Picture: PSNI