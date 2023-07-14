Register
Police have asked for help from the public to help locate a missing person last seen at Craigavon Area Hospital.
By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Jul 2023, 09:04 BST

A PSNI spokeperson said family, friends and police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of Shannon Bacon.

Shannon was last seen on Thursday, July 13 at Craigavon Area Hospital at around 12PM. She is known to frequent both Belfast and Portadown.

Shannon is described as being approximately 5’ 3” with shoulder length red hair and an eyebrow piercing. She was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit top, pink leggings and black trainers.

Shannon Bacon. Picture: PSNIShannon Bacon. Picture: PSNI
Shannon Bacon. Picture: PSNI
Anyone with any information regarding Shannon is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 837 of 13/07/2023.

