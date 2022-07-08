Shannon Convey and Dylan Heasty: police ‘growing concerned for their welfare’

Shannon Convey and Dylan Heasty were last seen together at 1pm near the Loughview park and ride in Lurgan.
Shannon is described as 5’ 3”, of medium build with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing wearing pink Adidas leggings, black Adidas jacket and black trainers.
Dylan is described as being of medium build with blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone who has any information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2093 of 6/7/22.