Shannon Convey and Dylan Heasty: police ‘growing concerned for their welfare’

Shannon Convey and Dylan Heasty were last seen together at 1pm near the Loughview park and ride in Lurgan.

Shannon is described as 5’ 3”, of medium build with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing wearing pink Adidas leggings, black Adidas jacket and black trainers.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan is described as being of medium build with blue eyes and brown hair.

Dylan Heasty and Shannon Convey.