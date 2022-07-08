Loading...

Shannon Convey and Dylan Heasty: police ‘growing concerned for their welfare’

Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon say they are growing concerned for the welfare of two young peole last seen at lunchtime on Wednesday (July 7).

By Valerie Martin
Friday, 8th July 2022, 8:32 am

Shannon Convey and Dylan Heasty were last seen together at 1pm near the Loughview park and ride in Lurgan.

Shannon is described as 5’ 3”, of medium build with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing wearing pink Adidas leggings, black Adidas jacket and black trainers.

Dylan is described as being of medium build with blue eyes and brown hair.

Dylan Heasty and Shannon Convey.

Anyone who has any information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2093 of 6/7/22.

