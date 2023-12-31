Shannon Convey: police launch appeal for teenager missing in Co Armagh
Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old.
Shannon Convey has dark hair with red at the front. She was last seen within the Keady area at 8.30pm on Saturday, wearing black leggings, and a lilac half-zip top with a dark coloured hoodie over it.
Anyone who can help police locate Shannon is asked to contact them on 101 and reference serial 84 of 31/12/23.