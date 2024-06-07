Sharon McGeown: Lisburn PSNI issue appeal to locate 'high risk' missing person
Police in Lisburn have issued a missing person appeal to help locate a woman last seen wearing pink / purple pyjamas.
They said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Sharon McGeown, who they described as ‘high risk’.
Sharon is missing from the Fairfields area of the city and has access to her vehicle, a black Peugeot 3008 VRM LIG3621.
She is 58 and approximately 5ft 6” in height, of medium build with dirty fair hair. She was last seen wearing pink/purple pyjamas.
Anyone with any information that you think could help police locate Sharon or her vehicle, is asked to call them on 101 quoting reference 2114 06/06/24
