Artist Neil Shawcross is pictured with Lady Mary Peters

The high-profile fundraiser will be the finale of a year of celebrations and activities to mark 50 years since Mary’s iconic Olympic Gold medal win in 1972.

Artist Neil Shawcross, who has been a friend and enthusiastic supporter of Mary and her Trust over many years, will join Mary, Jeffrey Archer as auctioneer, and actor Jimmy Nesbitt who will host the black-tie extravaganza at the Belfast hotel.

Neil has created his interpretation of the front cover of best-selling author Jeffrey Archer’s first novel, “Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less”, and both Jeffrey and Mary will sign the painting.

The book which Neil selected was first published back in 1976, only a few years after Lord Archer first met Mary Peters.

They struck up a lifelong friendship when Jeffrey was amongst the spectators in the athletics stadium cheering Mary on to her gold medal achievement at the Munich Olympics.

Advertisement

The guest list for the spectacular event at the Europa Hotel in Belfast includes a roll call of sporting legends and VIP guests, as well as young athletes who have benefited from Mary Peters Trust funding support.