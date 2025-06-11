He’s back – Tavish Dhu is returning to save Portrush from the Mad Monk and his band of marauding pirates this weekend.

After successfully defeating the Mad Monk last year, Tavish has again enlisted the support of fellow pirate; Grace O’Malley, but desperately needs a new crew to once again stop the Mad Monk from taking Portrush Yacht Club’s treasure, which is hidden at Portrush Harbour.

Are you brave enough to join his crew and help Tavish and Grace fight off the Mad Monk? Come along to Portrush Harbour on Sunday, June 15 between noon and 4pm to find out.

Portrush Yacht Club General Manager Karl Simmonds said: “Following the successful return of Pirates Off Portrush in 2023, we’re delighted Tavish is setting sail for Portrush Harbour again to save our treasure!

Pirates off Portrush takes place on Sunday, June 15. Credit PYC

“As this event forms part of the 2025 Commodore’s Regatta, it provides us with the ideal opportunity to engage with local families and wider community in a fun filled day of activities.”

This three-day Regatta takes place between Friday 13 – Sunday 15 June. Further details can be found on Portrush Yacht Club’s Facebook page.