As tributes flood social media following the tragic death of Jonathan Roberts on Tuesday, a JustGiving page has been set up to raise money for a mental health charity of the family’s choosing.

Mr Roberts, who is engaged to be married and is a father of five children, went missing on Monday from his Craigavon home. Search parties were organised by family and friends to try and find Jonny but sadly the news was tragic.

Jonathan Roberts (37) who died tragically in Craigavon, Co Armagh aged 37-years-old.

Jonny, who was just 37-years-old, was a hugely popular young man and his sudden death has shocked the community and sparked huge grief among many in the Craigavon, Lurgan, Portadown areas and wider afield. He touched the lives of so many people and helped many through difficult times during his short life.

He was actively involved in the local Craigavon City Football Club and South Paw Boxing Club.

Craigavon City Football Club said: “All of us at Craigavon City would like to pass on our deepest condolences to the Roberts family. Jonny was a great man, who will be remembered and missed by all in the Craigavon area.

"We pray yous get the strength to get through the next few days. R.I.P Jonny.”

Ryan Greene who runs South Paw Boxing Club said: “So sorry to hear of the devastating news about Jonny Roberts, one of the nicest fellas you could meet. Such a likeable guy, and loved training with him when he was down at the club. My heart goes out to all the Roberts family. Rest in peace champ."

A JustGiving page has set up by a friend of Jonathan Roberts who died suddenly on Tuesday to help raise money for a mental health charity of the family’s choosing.

James Doran, who set up the page, said: “Folks as use are all well aware the passing of Jonny hasn't just came as a complete shock to everyone but has also left so many with a complete hole in there lives.

"As we all know Jonny helped so many people out throughout his life often putting others before himself. Having gotten permission from his family I'm setting this up to try and raise some money for a mental health charity of the family's choosing.

"I completely understand that times are tough for everyone but if anyone can spare anything no matter how small it would be greatly appreciated. I just think that this is an opportunity for all us to give a little back on Jonny's behalf to show our appreciation and love for what he done for so much of us!”

Jonathan Andrew Roberts, who died suddenly on February 8, 2023, was the dearly beloved fiancé of Katherine Larkfield Meadows Craigavon R.I.P, and loving daddy to Cohen, Chloe, Jay, Kaden and Aria, beloved son of Judith Jennett and John Roberts and stepson of Joanne, much loved brother of Conor, Emma-Jane, Jason, Steven, Jamie-Lee, Antonia, Dillan, Alicia and Naomi also Cohen and Chloe mum Ava.

His funeral is on Sunday at 9.15am from his Granny Mary Roberts’ home 27 Larkfield Meadows to St Anthony’s Church for 10.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St John's Lylo.