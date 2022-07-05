Mr Morgan fell ill suddenly at Newell’s supermarket in Coalisland yesterday morning and was rushed to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 08:35 following reports an incident in the Lineside area, Coalisland on Monday 4th July.

Two emergency crews were despatched.

“Following assessment and initial treatment one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance,” said and NIAS spokesperson.

Requiem Mass for Mr Morganhas been arranged for tomorrow at St Mary and Joseph’s Church, Brackaville Road at 10am.

Michael, the son of Patrick and the late Yvonne, and brother of Liam, Fionnula, Cathy, Martin, Ciara and Shannon is being waked from his late home at Millview Manor.

Edendork Gac said the commnity ‘is shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of young Michael Morgan’.

Coalisland Training Services Ltd said: “Heartbreaking and shocking news about our ex trainee Michael Morgan. A friendly young man RIP. Our thoughts and prayers are with Michael’s family at this sad time.”

Breac An Bhile Eoghan Rua added the club was ‘saddened to hear of the sudden passing of young Michael Morgan’ and passed on condolences to his family.