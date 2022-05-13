Described by many as a woman with a heart of gold who worked tirelessly for her community, Edgarstown Residents Association, of which she was chairperson, announced her death this afternoon.

In a post on Facebook, the Association said: “With a heavy heart we announce the sudden passing of Phyllis Abraham, our chairperson, our leader, our everything.

“You will be sorely missed by everybody, a void we will never fill.

“The community house will be open from 10am-7 pm tomorrow (Saturday) for anybody who would like to call in and pay their respects. House private.”

Phyllis had also been involved with Portadown Cares, a local charity group.

They shared a poem in her memory

To be an inspiration,

You need a heart of gold,

To work in our community,

And say what needed told,

One special woman made that choice,

To do what needed done,

For all around she was that voice,

That brought us all as one,

So much to give to others,

Her time was not her own,

One questions why dear lord,

You called this angel home,

I only guess you have a project,

That you need the best to do,

And by calling our dear Phyllis,

You know she’ll see it thru,

Today we drown in sorrow,

As we prepare to say goodbye,

No thinking of tomorrow,

As all we do is cry.

we will meet again.

DUP Cllr Margaret Tinsley said: “Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news this morning.

“Phyllis worked tirelessly for her community, all age groups, but she especially loved our young people and was always a there for anyone who needed help or someone to talk to.

“She was a genuine friend and such an encouragement to me. I will really miss her and I still cannot believe this news.

“My thoughts and prayers will be with her family, especially Stephen and Jordon, who I know she was so proud of everything he had achieved. Just heartbreaking”

