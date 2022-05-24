Mr Nelson, a father of a little girl, died suddenly on Monday.

Described as a great character who enjoyed football and snooker, Mr Nelson was described as a ‘legend’ and ‘one of the best’.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Nelson, orginally from Aghagallon, had been living in Markville, Bleary, Co Down.

Gary Nelson who was originally from Aghagallon but who lived in Bleary, Craigavon. Mr Nelson died suddenly on Monday.

He is the beloved son of Malachy and Fiona, loving stepson of Eamon and a dearly loved father of Éireann, cherished brother of Shauneen, Emma, Jamie, Matthew, and Shannon.

His funeral arrangements will be announced later.

A family notice said he will be sadly missed by his parents, daughter, sisters and brothers, nieces, nephews, Roisin, and entire family circle.

No flowers please with donations in lieu if desired to, PIPS Charity c/o McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan. T: 02838 324404

-