Shock and sadness at the sudden death of father of one, Gary Nelson from Craigavon

Tributes have soared across social media since the tragic death of popular Craigavon man Gary Nelson yesterday.

By Carmel Robinson
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 11:51 am

Mr Nelson, a father of a little girl, died suddenly on Monday.

Described as a great character who enjoyed football and snooker, Mr Nelson was described as a ‘legend’ and ‘one of the best’.

Mr Nelson, orginally from Aghagallon, had been living in Markville, Bleary, Co Down.

Gary Nelson who was originally from Aghagallon but who lived in Bleary, Craigavon. Mr Nelson died suddenly on Monday.

He is the beloved son of Malachy and Fiona, loving stepson of Eamon and a dearly loved father of Éireann, cherished brother of Shauneen, Emma, Jamie, Matthew, and Shannon.

His funeral arrangements will be announced later.

A family notice said he will be sadly missed by his parents, daughter, sisters and brothers, nieces, nephews, Roisin, and entire family circle.

No flowers please with donations in lieu if desired to, PIPS Charity c/o McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan. T: 02838 324404

