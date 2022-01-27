Audrey Cander from Portadown, Co Armagh.

Mrs Cander, who worked with the team at Blossom Sure Start in Portadown died peacefully at home after a short illness just before Christmas.

A Trust spokesperson said: “The team at Blossom Sure Start (Portadown) has been deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely loss of their dear friend and colleague Audrey Cander.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Audrey began her career as a speech and language therapist before taking up her position as a parenting worker in Sure Start in April 2008.

“She was highly valued and respected member of the team and the team would like to take the opportunity to acknowledge the huge contribution she made to improve the lives of parents and their children.

“Audrey had a wealth of experience and knowledge but for us her greatest skill was with people. She listened, she empathised and she understood. Her capacity for caring was undoubtedly her greatest talent.

“The enormity of her loss has been overwhelming but the messages of sympathy and support from many families has been hugely comforting.

“Audrey is survived by her husband Tim and sons Matthew and Tom. To them and her mother May and sister Anne we would like to send our most sincere and heartfelt condolences.”

Audrey Cander (nee Benson) died on December 23, 2021 peacefully at her Foy Lane home. Her funeral was on December 28 at St Paul’s Parish Church Tartaraghan followed by burial in adjoining churchyard.

-

-