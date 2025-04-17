Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mosside community has been “shocked and saddened” by the sudden death of a man just one day after his daughter was left critically following a car crash.

​Rev Dr Alves-Areias from Mosside Presbyterian Church spoke of the shock after “well known and loved” local mother Shelly Feeney was critically injured in an accident before the woman’s father then passed away suddenly the next day.

The Mosside church organised a prayer vigil for the young mother on Tuesday, April 15, and “almost every seat was occupied – and the hall holds about 150 seats, maybe more”.

​Rev Dr Alves-Areias confirmed that he is now handling the funeral of her father James Feeney who died suddenly on Tuesday at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

A GoFundMe appeal has been launched to help the family of young mother Shelly Feeney, critically injured in a collision. CREDIT MOSSIDE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Described as “dearly loved husband of the late June, much loved father of Bobby and Shelley, father-in-law to Kathryn and Stephen, devoted granda of Jake, Sophie, Rowan and Rory, beloved son of Elsie and the late James and dear brother of Brian”, Mr Feeny’s funeral will take place at 2pm on Friday, April 18 to Mosside Presbyterian Graveyard.

​The minister said the community are “shocked and saddened at what has happened” to Shelley Feeney as she is “well known and loved in the community”.

​”She has been part and parcel of community initiatives over the years, so there aren't many in the community who don't know Shelley,” he said.

“The community are feeling the weight of what has happened and are rallying round in an amazing way to help support the family in different ways.”

Rev Alves-Areias also called for the community to pray for the family, “but I would also ask the community to do what they do best – rally round and be there for them practically.

"The church community in the village is like a family and they will look out for this family and the wider family who are affected,” he said.

“I would ask that the rest of the community do the same, to be there for them when they need it, to give them space when they need it, to respect their privacy and not to speculate on what happened.

​”There is a long road ahead for this family and they need all the help and support they can get. That said, I'm confident that the people in Mosside will do that and then some.”

A GoFundMe appeal has been set up to help Shelly’s family with expenses such as travel to and from the hospital, parking costs, meals and other daily necessities while away from home.