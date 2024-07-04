Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A LOCAL 11-year-old boy with autism is taking the archery world by storm, smashing a string of GB and Northern Ireland records - for his own age group and right up to under-21 level!

Incredibly, Carson Tait, originally from Banbridge and now living in Tandragee, only took up the sport less than a year ago.

Carson had tried team sports, but it never worked out.

Super-proud mum, Abbey, tells the Chronicle Carson's success story proves everyone has a special talent, you just have to find it.

Talented Tandragee schoolboy Carson Tait. His mum Abbey says: “Some people might have a misconception of people with autism, thinking, in a way, that they don't get as far as other people. But it just goes to show that - in the right place and with the right support - anyone can find their niche at something.” Photo: Paul Byrne Photography.

"Carson took up archery as a hobby in August, 2023, with Ballyvally Archers in Banbridge," said Abbey.

"His granda (Andy Tait) started and Carson took an interest.

"So he went along to a couple of club meetings, tried out their bows and then his granda bought him his own bow.

"He took to it quickly, entered competitions and it's just gone from there - in his own age group and competing against people 10 years older, effectively from across the UK.

"Whenever the certificates for the national records came in the post the other day, I cried my eyes out, I really did.

"He has quite a few certificates, a lot of medals and trophies as well, but he's very modest.

"He's autistic on top of it and that makes it that wee bit special. Some people might have a misconception of people with autism, thinking, in a way, that they don't get as far as other people. But it just goes to show and prove that - in the right place and with the right support - anyone can find their niche at something.”

So, what does the rising star himself think of it all? Carson says: "I'd like to tell other people to just go for it and never stop.

"Archery can be hard at first but if you keep going it becomes easier and it's an enjoyable sport."

In the future, Carson would like to "become a professional archer and represent Northern Ireland."

Mum says that would be a dream come true and she's confident Carson's "hard work and dedication will pay off."

It's quite a transformation for Carson, who's just finished P7 at Tandragee Primary School and moves to Tandragee Junior High in September.

Abbey adds: Archery is his wee drive, with his autism he can get very depressed and anxious and whenever archery is involved it just totally brings him out of that wee window.

"Archery is just his life at the minute, that's all he talks about and cares about.

"Actually now - nearly a year down the line - he’s starting to talk to a couple of other archers, that he has known for the year. It has been really good for his social skills that way.

"It’s brilliant for anyone autistic who may be thinking of trying an individual sport.”

She continued: "Carson has had very great support from a woman called Jennifer McCormick, who runs Lisburn City Archery Club. She has been absolutely fantastic with him."

The local boy's achievements have been in barebow archery and he is now adding to his skill set at the Lisburn club by taking on the recurve category.

That'll be over the next few weeks as he's on the mend after a bicycle accident in which Carson sustained a broken shoulder/collarbone.

Keeping a watchful eye on the progress will be mentor, granda Andy, who lives in Donacloney.

Abbey says: "Andy is very proud of him, he has a very special bond with his granda. He has the father role in his life and that makes it more special as well.

"Carson has done the Northern Ireland Indoor Championships and he would love to get over to England next year, that's his goal for the moment, but he would love to go as far as he can with it and we're very supportive of that.

"Carson has four brothers and sisters and they take a big interest in all he does. He's the eldest of the five and who knows, we might have one or two other archers in years to come!"

Just for the record, here are the records held by Carson Tait, remember the name!

NI Champion Indoors U12 barebow male.

National GB record U21 barebow Portsmouth male.

National GB record U18 barebow double Portsmouth male.

National GB record U18 barebow Portsmouth male.

National GB record U21 barebow double Portsmouth male.

NI record u14 barebow double Portsmouth male.

NI record u15 barebow double Portsmouth male.

NI record U16 barebow double Portsmouth male.

NI record U18 barebow double Portsmouth male.

NI record U21 barebow double Portsmouth male.

NI record U15 barebow Portsmouth male.

NI record U21 barebow double WA18 male x2.