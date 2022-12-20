A north Belfast man, who has experienced mental health issues “on and off for the past 18 years,” is helping to raise awareness of the conditions in the run-up to Christmas.

Peter Patrick (42), has been standing at Cloughfern Roundabout in Newtownabbey each morning since December 1 as part of his ‘Mental Health Advent Calender’ initiative.

The former Castle High School pupil has received a positive response from the local community as he holds a sign reading ‘Mental health matters- Be kind to your mind.’

Detailing his inspiration behind the effort, Peter explained: “I have suffered with my mental health on and off for the past 18 years. I’ve experienced OCD, PTSD, anxiety and depression and suffered panic attacks.

Peter Patrick.

"Last Christmas I was in bed with depression. I didn’t want to leave. This year, I am in a much better place. I have got my Christmas joy back.

"I know this time of the year can be hard for a lot of people and I wanted to do something to raise awareness, start conversations and hopefully help people who are having a tough time with their mental health.

"I’ve been standing out in the mornings from 8.30am until 9.30am since December 1 and will be doing this through until Christmas Eve. I do it at this time as there are a lot of people heading to work and school. I’m also going to stand out on the afternoon of Christmas Eve when there will be a lot of people out and about getting ready for Christmas.

"My sign is hopefully an ice-breaker and is getting people talking. Maybe someone is experiencing poor mental health and sees the sign on their way to work. Hopefully it helps them start the conversation with their loved ones. I’ve heard that people have seen me at the roundabout and have said it’s helped their mental health, knowing that there are people supporting them.

Peter has been displaying this sign each morning at Cloughfern Roundabout.

"People have tooted their horns, waved and gave me the thumbs up. I’ve also had people bringing me cups of coffee, which was very kind, especially during the colder mornings.”

Peter added: “People are rushing around at this time of year. I want to get the message across that you need to be kind to your mind and be kind to yourself and try not to get as stressed about things.

"I was anxious ahead of starting the mental health advent calendar, but I’m glad that I did it and it has given me the confidence to want to do more in the future to highlight these issues and help people. I’m taking strength from the positive reception I have received.

"I am already planning initiatives next year to continue to raise awareness and support people.”

Praising Peter for his festive effort, Macedon UUP Cllr Robert Foster said: “Everyone needs to take some time to look after their mental health.

"This time of the year can put untold stress onto a wide range of people across society and it’s important that anyone who is struggling knows there is help available.”

