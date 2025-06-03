Police investigating the circumstances surrounding a sudden death in the Shore Road area of north Belfast on Tuesday (June 3) morning are understood to have made an arrest.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cordons are currently in place as PSNI enquiries continue with forensic officers at the scene.

North Belfast MLA Philip Brett says he has spoken to the police about the incident which has shocked the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers pictured at a house on the Shore road in Belfast following a sudden death. Photo by Press Eye

In a statement, the DUP representative said: “There is massive shock and sadness in the Shore Road community following last night’s tragic incident.

"I have spoken with the police and they will be releasing a statement later today. An arrest has been made.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted.”