Shore Road: 'one arrest' as police investigate circumstances surrounding sudden death
Police investigating the circumstances surrounding a sudden death in the Shore Road area of north Belfast on Tuesday (June 3) morning are understood to have made an arrest.
Cordons are currently in place as PSNI enquiries continue with forensic officers at the scene.
North Belfast MLA Philip Brett says he has spoken to the police about the incident which has shocked the local community.
In a statement, the DUP representative said: “There is massive shock and sadness in the Shore Road community following last night’s tragic incident.
"I have spoken with the police and they will be releasing a statement later today. An arrest has been made.
"My thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted.”
