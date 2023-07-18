An actor from Larne has spoken of her “excitement” ahead of taking to the stage in Belfast and Edinburgh this summer.

Ruby Campbell will take on around 20 roles in ‘The Half Moon’ when its run commences at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast later this month before performances at the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival in August.

The play focuses on four women –Ethel, Jeanette, Sarah and Pam- each trapped by the narrow streets and looming mountain of Tiger’s Bay. They are four generations from the one Belfast family, “fighting for freedom and future”.

The work was originally produced by Green Shoot, but this year, writer Alice Malseed and company will collaborate with Thistle and Rose Arts, a female led theatre company.

Ruby Campbell will be taking on around 20 roles in The Half Moon. (Johnny Frazer).

A spokesperson for the team behind the play explained: “The Half Moon is a celebration of the best of Belfast, and of the women who’ve risen above the odds to make their lives their own.

"Originally produced in Belfast to sell out audiences in April 2022, Alice and the company are delighted to be reprising the work to showcase the work at Lyric Theatre, and then, bringing the best of Belfast talent to Pleasance at Edinburgh Fringe.”

Speaking to the Larne Times ahead of the play’s opening show at the Lyric on July 26, Ruby said: “This year’s show will be slightly different to last year. I’m excited to be performing again in front of a local audience.

"It’s a great play to be involved in, focusing on the lives of working class women in the Tiger’s Bay area. Northern Irish history is nearly always told through a male lense, so it’s great to be telling this story through the lived experiences of four women who have been alive during different circumstances.

"My grandparents grew up not far from Tiger’s Bay in north Belfast. I can relate to some of the stories and emotions coming across.”

Ruby, who trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, added: “There is loads of multi-roling in this play. I’ll be taking on approximately 20 characters. It’s a big challenge, but it will be fun.

"Roles like this help to build up a relationship with the audience, as they are on the journey through the characters with you. There will be a lot of laughs as well as emotional moments. Hopefully people will enjoy coming to see it in Belfast this year. We received really positive feedback last year.”

After the show finishes at the south Belfast venue on July 29, Ruby and the team will take the play to the Pleasance Dome in Scotland’s capital for a run between August 2 and August 28.

Ruby explained: “It will be great to be taking the play to the Fringe Festival. I’ve been acting for 10 years and the Fringe is so vibrant. It’s perfect for a play like The Half Moon. There will be a lot more people able to see the play when we take it to Edinburgh.”

The shows at the Lyric Theatre will be performed at 8pm/3pm (Saturday only). Tickets are priced at £15 - £20. For more information and to book tickets, visit https://lyrictheatre.co.uk/whats-on/the-half-moon