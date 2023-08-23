There have been sighs of relief for traders and traffic as North Street in Lurgan is set to reopen following the partial collapse of the iconic Irish National Foresters' building more than six weeks ago.

The road, which is a very busy shopping street, has been closed since July 6 when a side wall partially collapsed while renovation work was underway at the INF club.

While the road was closed traders opened as normal though only pedestrian access was permitted. Despite the massive inconvenience traders adapted bringing goods and services to those customers unable to access the street.

A massive steel frame has been erected around the framework of the INF building to secure it while work continues on the building – a safety feature which will permit the road to reopen.

The Irish National Foresters in Lurgan, Co Armagh which partially collapsed in July leading to the closure of North Street to traffic. The road is to reopen on Saturday August 26.

Sinn Féin Councillor Mary O’Dowd welcomed the news that North Street Lurgan is set to reopen to traffic this Saturday, the 26th of August.

She said: “The steel frame required to secure the collapsed building has now been installed.”

And added: “This news will be a huge relief to traders who have faced weeks of a closed off street which has restricted trade. Traffic throughout the town has been disrupted as a result of the closure and with the school holidays fast coming to an end it was imperative North street was reopened to traffic.