Sighs of relief for traders and traffic as North Street in Lurgan is set to reopen after Irish National Foresters' building partially collapses
The road, which is a very busy shopping street, has been closed since July 6 when a side wall partially collapsed while renovation work was underway at the INF club.
While the road was closed traders opened as normal though only pedestrian access was permitted. Despite the massive inconvenience traders adapted bringing goods and services to those customers unable to access the street.
A massive steel frame has been erected around the framework of the INF building to secure it while work continues on the building – a safety feature which will permit the road to reopen.
Sinn Féin Councillor Mary O’Dowd welcomed the news that North Street Lurgan is set to reopen to traffic this Saturday, the 26th of August.
She said: “The steel frame required to secure the collapsed building has now been installed.”
And added: “This news will be a huge relief to traders who have faced weeks of a closed off street which has restricted trade. Traffic throughout the town has been disrupted as a result of the closure and with the school holidays fast coming to an end it was imperative North street was reopened to traffic.
"I want to thank Council officials who have worked tirelessly to reach this stage and to commend traders and their staff who kept going through what was a very challenging period.”