Signed Coleraine FC shirt stolen from charity return has been returned
A signed Coleraine FC shirt which was stolen from the town’s Barnardo’s charity shop on Thursday, July 4, has been returned!
Well known photographer Clement Dealey posted an appeal for information about the shirt on social media – a post which was reshared more than 100 times.
Today (Friday, July 5) Mr Dealey posted the good news that the shirt has been found: “Great news – the stolen Coleraine FC shirt has been found, now back in the hands of Barnardo’s Charity Shop! Thanks for all the Shares!”