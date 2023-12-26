Heartfelt tributes have been paid to Northern Ireland man Simon Hamilton, a tireless campaigner for justice for people affected by infected blood, following his death on Christmas Day.

Simon Hamilton. Picture: DJM Robinson & Son funeral directors.

It has been described as “heartbreaking” that Mr Hamlton passed away before the publication of a major report into the infected blood scandal which saw thousands of patients infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

Mr Hamilton – the Chair of Haemophila NI – and his twin brother Nigel, both haemophiliacs, contracted hepatitis C after being given contaminated blood transfusions.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

The brothers, born in Glengormley, shared their own powerful personal testimonies as part of the UK-wide investigation into the scandal – described as the worst treatment disaster to ever hit the NHS.

Mr Hamilton, who lived in Glarryford outside Ballymena, outlined the devastating impact the virus had on his physical and mental health, as well as the trauma his family has endured. He also spoke of the need for victims of the scandal – who he described as “a damaged people” – to share their harrowing stories.

He told the panel: “I feel the importance of speaking for those who aren’t here, and there are many. We are a community of sufferers and we have to fight for our voices to be heard. We have waited for 40 years.

"Those of us who are here will get some closure on this process, but I cannot let go of the thought of those who had that experience alone and are no longer here. I can’t shake that sense of loss and their sense of fear for what lay ahead.”

The independent inquiry was due to publish its final report in autumn 2023 but the document will now be published in March 2024.

Mr Hamilton’s sister Linley shared the news of his sad passing on social media: “It is with deep regret that I post this. My beautiful older brother Simon passed away last night, peacefully after a brief but acute illness. We are heartbroken.”

News of his death at Antrim Hospital on Monday has been met with sadness both within Northern Ireland and further afield.

A spokesperson for Haemophila NI said: “It is with deepest sympathy that we have been told that Simon Hamilton, our Chair of Haemophila NI, has passed on Christmas Day, peacefully and with family.

"Simon's passing at the age of 63 years will be a considerable loss to the bleeding and Haemophilia Community in Northern Ireland and across the UK. His contribution toward addressing the injustice of the infected blood disaster has been considerable and his work both in this regard and on highlighting issues affecting our bleeding community in Northern Ireland has been tireless.

"Nigel, his twin and fellow trustee has described Simon as a gentleman and a leader of defining quality, willing to listen, capable of advising and achieving agreement under complicated circumstances.

"Simon’s passion for the needs of our community has defined his position at the head of our organisation and earned the respect he greatly deserves.”

Clive Smith, Chair of the Haemophilia Society, described Mr Hamilton as a “compassionate and steadfast colleague in the long battle for justice for people infected and affected by contaminated blood products”.

A fellow member added: “Simon was a lovely man and to lose him before the inquiry report is published is heartbreaking.”

East Antrim Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson described news of Mr Hamilton’s death as “very sad”.

"My condolences to Simon’s family and friends he was a regular visitor to my constituency office keeping me up to date with both his health and the work he and the Haemophilia Society were doing.”

Condolences were also extended to the family of Mr Hamilton, a talented rower, by Bann Rowing Club.

"It's with deepest sympathy that we have heard that Simon Hamilton passed away on Christmas Day. Simon was a long standing member of our club. He was a Bann man through and through and represented the club throughout Ireland and the UK. He competed at the British and World Masters on numerous occasions. His enthusiasm for the sport was unwaning. Simon was a true gentleman and he will be sadly missed by all at Bann RC. Our sincere condolences to Olive, Ethan, Nigel, Lynley and Simon’s mum.”

Mr Hamilton is described in a family notice as the “dearly loved husband of Olive, much-loved father of Ethan, beloved son of Betty and the late Sydney, dear brother of Nigel and Linley and a dear brother-in-law and uncle.”