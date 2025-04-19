Simon Montague: Mid Ulster PSNI seek help in locating missing man wearing trilby hat
Mid Ulster police are seeking help from the public to locate a 63-year-old missing man.
Simon Montague is missing from the Tullybroom Road area of Clogher.
He was last seen wearing a dark green and black camouflage jacket and a wearing a trilby hat.
He usually walks between Clogher and Augher on the main road and can sometimes use the country roads as well. He has been known to walk through the Knockmany Forest Park.
Anyone with information relating to Simon is asked contact police on 999 or 101 quoting reference number 913 of 19/04/2025
