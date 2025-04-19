Simon Montague. Picture: released by PSNI

Mid Ulster police are seeking help from the public to locate a 63-year-old missing man.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Montague is missing from the Tullybroom Road area of Clogher.

He was last seen wearing a dark green and black camouflage jacket and a wearing a trilby hat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He usually walks between Clogher and Augher on the main road and can sometimes use the country roads as well. He has been known to walk through the Knockmany Forest Park.

Anyone with information relating to Simon is asked contact police on 999 or 101 quoting reference number 913 of 19/04/2025