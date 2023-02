Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for a ‘high risk missing person’.

Sinead Johanson, who is 37, was last saw in Gilford on Saturday, February 4, at 5am.

She is described as 5' 5” in height, of medium build, with dark coloured hair last seen in two buns. She has a nose piercing and tattoos and was last saw wearing a dark navy tracksuit with the letter G on the chest.

Sinead Johanson.