Tyrone singer/songwriter and former X Factor star Janet Devlin has spoken about her battle with alcoholism and mental health struggles.

Speaking recently on behalf of the charity ASCERT Janet revealed one thing most people who are at the mercy of addiction need is a “safe space” to talk about their difficulties.

The singer emphasized how important it was in a person’s healing process for those around them to: “Be able to approach the alcoholic or addict with an open heart and mind; creating a safe, welcoming and non-judgemental environment, and to be there for them whenever they are ready to talk.”

ASCERT is a charity providing support services across Northern Ireland, working with people who have alcohol and/or substance misuse issues.

Janet Devlin and Gary McMichael (Chief Executive ASCERT). Pic: Pacemaker

Gary McMichael, Chief Executive of ASCERT set up the charity in 1998 as a response to concerns around drug problems within the community.

Over the past 25 years, the charity has grown to become one of the most prominent regional service providers, delivering a range of alcohol & drug prevention, intervention, training and awareness services to people of all ages.

“All of us experience some type of challenges or pressure with our own mental health at some point in our lives. In fact, one in five people will have a mental health problem of some description during their life,” said Gary.

“When it comes to alcohol, that's a different issue because around 80% of the population drink alcohol and a significant number of those drink at levels which are problematic for them. Although alcohol is more socially acceptable, there is still a great deal of stigma around reaching out for help if it has become a problem for you personally”

Janet came home to Northern Ireland to support ASCERT’s latest campaign, RETHINK YOUR DRINK, which encourages people to think about their relationship with alcohol and consider whether it is time for a change.

“Being able to talk about these things, before they become problematic is really important since alcohol issues and mental health issues often go hand in hand” said Gary.

