Sinn Fein have voiced concern that £40,000 in funding for commemorative events is under the control of a “single identity group” within Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

At this month’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting, members were asked to accept the minutes of a Celebration and Commemoration Subcommittee meeting on February 5, which was attended by three elected members, DUP Alderman and Chair Michelle Knight-McQuillan, DUP Alderman Mark Fielding, and DUP Councillor Dawn Huggins.

The Celebration and Commemoration Subcommittee was set up to discuss and implement a number of programmes throughout the borough, following successful notices of motion by members.

Programmes include commemorations for the late Queen Elizabeth II, the 80th anniversary of VE Day in May, and Armed Forces Day.

At this month’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting, Sinn Féin Councillor Cara McShane said £40,000 in funding was under the control of a “single identity group”. CREDIT CCGBC

At the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting, Sinn Féin Councillor Cara McShane noted that, under the financial implications section of the minutes, council initially agreed on a £20,000 budget for 2024/25, but an estimated £40,000 was then submitted as part of the 2025/26 rates estimate process to cover activities as the “commemoration plan continues to develop”.

Councillor McShane said: “I know this came through as a [Corporate Policy and Resources] report in November, and the broad headline is around commemorations, and I’m unsure when we actually agreed that’s what the commemorations [fund] would be specifically used for.

“I would have understood that that budget of £40,000 was for other commemorative events, where other groups could apply.

“In terms of the democratic deficit, there are three two or three people who sit on that subcommittee but have quite a significant influence over a substantial budget.

“I respect all cultures, and people celebrating their own traditions, but I think this is a single identity group and we should really have a commemorative pot for the entire community to apply to for various events.”

Alderman Knight-McQuillan, who also chaired the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting, clarified that the budget was not to fund community group events but to carry out events based on members’ notices of motion, following approval from council members.

“I know you’re saying it’s single identity but that’s not what this subcommittee covers,” Alderman Knight-McQuillan said. “If a notice of motion comes through it then gets assigned to the subcommittee, it could be [for] anything.

“I take your point that the programme of events at the moment are mostly in celebration and commemoration of Her Majesty the Queen, Armed Forces Day and VE Day, but that’s because that’s the notices of motion that have fed through.”