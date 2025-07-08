Sinn Féin MLA calls for immediate removal of 'sectarian' SAS-type flag in Co Tyrone village
Mid Ulster representative Linda Dillon has called for its immediate removal.
The flag which also has the SAS dagger crest was erected in Hanover Square ahead of Saturday's Twelfth of July demonstration in the village.
Three IRA members Pete Ryan, Lawrence McNally and Tony Doris were killed during an SAS ambush in Coagh when the car they were travelling in was raked with gunfire more than 35 years ago.
Ms Dillon said: “These sickening flags are clearly intended to retraumatise the families of three men killed in a horrific attack by the SAS in Coagh.
“I have contacted the PSNI to request their immediate removal.
“There is no place for this kind of disgraceful sectarian behaviour in our society, particularly the targeting of victims."
Hundreds of loyalist flags have been erected on lampposts on roads leading into the village.