Sisters get on their bikes and pedal the periphery of NI in memory of their loved ones

Sisters Andrea Harrower from Dromara and Cathy Booth from Hillsborough recently jumped on their bikes and cycled the periphery of Northern Ireland, taking in 480 miles in just 48 hours non-stop, to raise awareness and funds for the local pancreatic cancer charity NIPANC.

The idea for the challenge was Andrea’s husband, Paddy Harrower’s just five days before he died. The former PE teacher from Wallace High School and sports fanatic had only 14-weeks to live from diagnosis on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 to his death on July 24.

Cathy also lost her dear school friend Natalie six years ago to pancreatic cancer.

Wanting ‘something positive’ to come from a diagnosis of terminal pancreatic cancer, Paddy challenged his wife and sister-in-law to take on the endurance event to support local pancreatic cancer charity NIPANC.

Before setting off on their epic journey on Friday June 9, Andrea discovered she had an injury that could put an end to the fundraiser before it even began. Thankfully she was able to get the help she needed to make it through the gruelling two days.

"I can't express how emotional it was, even more emotion was the last thing I needed, with the very real threat that I wouldn't be taking part in #PedalThePeriphery with just a couple of days to go.

"I didn't allude to anything pre event, but as soon as people saw icepacks at every stop, the secret was out. Even then, I don't think anybody really believed how painful it was because I was still pedalling.

“And my motivation to keep on with the "pedal on, pedal on" (Paddy always quoted that to me in my events) was that my pain was nothing compared to what he and Natalie went through with pain.”

Andrea Harrower (48) from Dromara and her sister Cathy Booth (46) from Hillsborough cycled 480 miles in just 48 hours non-stop in aid of pancreatic cancer charity NIPANC and in memory of their loved ones Paddy and Natalie. Pic Credit: NIPANC

Andrea and Cathy were overwhelmed with the support they received throughout their journey, which ended at Wallace High School on Sunday June 11.

“As soon as we proposed this we knew it would be massive but I don’t think we knew how massive it would be. It’s phenomenal and it’s all abut the awareness we wanted to raised about pancreatic cancer,” said Andrea when she arrived with Cathy at Wallace High. "I means a massive deal to us to complete that challenge.”

Cathy added: “It doesn’t matter what suffering we go through over 48 hours, it is nothing compared to what someone with pancreatic cancer goes through. Natalie and Paddy were certainly on my mind throughout the whole of the 48 hours.”

Andrea pictured with her family. Pic Credit: NIPANC

Thanking Andrea and Cathy for their massive fundraising effort, Chairperson of NIPANC, Ivan McMinn MBE said: “The periphery of NI has been well and truly pedalled in an epic endurance event that saw Cathy Booth and Andrea Harrower cycle 480 miles around NI and in less than 48 hours.

"The sisters will have exceeded their target of 80k by the time the #PedalThePeriphery event closes at the end of June.

"We will be investing the money into local research to improve early diagnosis and screening.

"Engagement with NIPANC is at an all time high, thanks to the herculean efforts Cathy and Andrea went to, to take a stand against this devastating disease.”

Donations can still be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pedaltheperiphery. To learn more about the symptoms of pancreatic cancer nipanc.org/symptoms.”