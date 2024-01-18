Six fine photos of Larne Inner Wheel Club marking special milestone

Larne Inner Wheel Club held a coffee morning at the home of past president Teodora Cross to mark the association’s 100th anniversary.

Members were joined by colleagues from the Inner Wheel Clubs of Ballymena and Carrickfergus together with volunteers from Larne Foodbank.

Founded by Margaret Golding in Manchester on January 10, 1924, the International Inner Wheel Association has extended to over 100 countries worldwide with over 120,000 members and more than 4,000 clubs. Its purpose is to promote friendship and foster international understanding.

The Larne club is organising a number of events in celebration of the significant milestone. It started out the year by supplying 100 items to the Foodbank and members have just planted 100 daffodil bulbs in the Little Snowdrop Garden of Reflection in Craigyhill Cemetery. The money raised from the coffee morning was in support of Larne Foodbank.

Larne Inner Wheel Club added: “A special thanks to Aroma Café for providing the coffee for the fundraising event and Watts Butchers for supplying the home-baked scones. Other events will be posted on social media as the year progresses.”

