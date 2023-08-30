Six photos of Larne Area Community Cluster groups as new defibrillator guardians

Four new life-saving defibrillators have been purchased and installed through a Larne Area Community Cluster project.

The Cluster is a Mid and East Antrim Borough Council initiative to advance community development in Larne. Four member groups have committed to becoming guardians of the defibrillators: EMBRACE Outdoor Swimming Group, Larne Community Development Project, Factory Community Forum and Larne Area Community Support Group.

Accessible to the community, the defibrillators are registered with ‘The Circuit – National Defibrillator Network’ which links to every ambulance service in the country to help save as many lives as possible from cardiac arrest.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said “According to the British Heart Foundation, the use of early CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and defibrillator intervention can more than double the chances of surviving a cardiac arrest, which takes place outside of hospital. I am therefore extremely proud to announce Larne Area Community Cluster’s installation of four defibrillators across Larne Lough and Coast Road areas, which will have an enormous impact and the potential to save lives within the local community.”

The project builds on first aid and defibrillator training which was delivered to several community groups via the Cluster’s Action Plan earlier in the year.

